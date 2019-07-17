Congratulations to Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams on their brand new engagement! The adorable couple announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 16, while sharing a close-up of the ring — and man oh man is it a stunner.

So far, details are sparse on the oval-shaped diamond solitaire, but we can tell a few things from the close-up the couple posted to social media. First up, the size: president of superjeweler.com Andrew Fox estimates the rock at 3 carats while James Schultz, founder and chief customer officer at jamesallen.com, speculates it could be anywhere between 4 to 6 carats. However, both estimate that it could have cost him around $200,000.

One thing we do know for sure is the shape is definitely an of-the-moment pick. “The oval diamond trend has remained a favorite for today’s brides and celebrities because of its elongated cut and surface area, making it one of the largest-looking shapes,” Shane Co. merchandise VP Alicia Davis tells Us. “Ovals are a favorite on simple, dainty bands like Sarah’s because they don’t always need a halo to look big and beautiful.” No kidding!

We’ve seen this eye-catching shape on a few other A-list hands within the past couple years. Who could forget Hailey Baldwin’s massive diamond ring she debuted on the cover of Vogue Mexico in September 2018?

On Tuesday night, the Modern Family star posted a series of photos showcasing the moments during and after the proposal, while the former Bachelorette contestant shared a video.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote in the caption accompanying the beautiful shots. “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Back in October 2017, Us broke the news that Bachelor in Paradise bartender and the Geek Charming actress were dating, which the couple then confirmed on Halloween. Since then, they’ve had a strong relationship that they often share with fans through cute selfies and cuddly photos.

