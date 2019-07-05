



It’s been almost a week since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in the south of France on June 29. And as the days carry on, we’re starting to get more and more of the event’s details from her wedding dress to the party itself. And today’s discovery is all about the bling.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

In an Instagram video the Game of Thrones star posted on Friday, July 5, she showed off a quick glimpse of her new sparkly wedding band and it is a beaut. The new sparkler, which sits beneath her engagement ring, seems to be an eternity band with diamonds encrusted all the way around. This simple and beautifully elegant style is right up the 23-year-old’s alley.

When the couple got engaged back in October 2017, the British beauty posted an Instagram showing off her pear-shaped diamond ring that included two other diamond-encrusted bands. “I said yes,” she wrote on her post. But now she’s said “I do” and got the jewelry to prove it.

Her actual wedding dress was also a thing of beauty. The intricate Louis Vuitton ballgown, which included an optical white leather satin belt and over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread, took over 350 hours to assemble.

Sophie Turner Reveals Louis Vuitton Wedding Dress That Took Over 350 Hours to Assemble: Details

Each panel was embroidered with over 50,000 crystal eclats and white beads, with more than 10 embroiderers working for a total of 1,050 hours on the gown. For the veil, each thread was hand-cut between the flowers, taking over 48 hours to make. As if that weren’t enough, the hand-cut hem gave the look an irregular finish that was

interesting and unique.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star had another wedding ensemble for her Las Vegas ceremony that was totally different than the detailed gown. On Wednesday, May 1, she exchanged vows with her JoBro hubby wearing a jumpsuit by Ukrainian designer Svitlana Bevza. The plunging piece was perfect for the laid-back occasion.

So whether it’s a gorgeous engagement ring or Vegas-ceremony jumpsuit, the actress definitely knows a thing or two about chic wedding style.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!