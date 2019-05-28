Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian go way back — and they still go to each other for fashion advice, according to Hilton. The hotel heiress sat down with Stylish to celebrate her role as the new partner and investor for The Glam App on Thursday, May 23, and dished on her style choices, her favorite beauty looks and her long-running friendship with the middle Kardashian sister (who is seen twinning with Hilton in the music video for her song “My Best Friend’s Ass”).

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, More Celebs Celebrate Paris Hilton’s Belated Birthday at Dance-Filled Bash: Pics!

“[Kim] knows everything about beauty,” Hilton explains. “We were trying to figure out what we wanted to wear. We wanted to do a twin vibe. She was like, ‘I want to wear vintage Versace. I have another dress I can bring for you as well.’ And we had all these different choices and then we both wore these gorgeous silver dresses and she just looked stunning.”

Kardashian’s ability to spot trends was something the “Stars Are Blind” singer noticed when they were young. “She has amazing style. …Ever since we were teenagers, she was always like, ‘This is really cool. This would look great on you.’ She has a very good eye for fashion,” The Simple Life alum says.

Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution

As for the guidance Hilton has given the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star: “She told me that I taught her about spray tans and eyelashes and all of that, so we both have learned a lot from each other.”

While you may not spot the socialite and reality star rocking Von Dutch trucker hats and low rise jeans anymore, Hilton says she always manages to keep her style sexy. “I have my Paris Hilton Lingerie line and I make the best push up bra in the world. I love wearing that with shorts or a black leather skirt and a top so you could see what the bra is doing and a black leather jacket and lots of high boots or Louboutins,” she dishes.

As a DJ with multiple businesses, Hilton admits The Glam App has been a lifesaver for helping her get ready for any occasion. “I’ve been a client of theirs for the past four years and every time I’ve had an incredible experience. It’s so convenient and easier than having to go to the beauty salon and then the nail salon and just wasting your whole day doing it. At a touch of a button, within an hour, you have amazing stylists who will come and get you ready.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton Have Fun-Filled Aspen Vacation — Pics!

Some other looks she’s into right now? “I love Kim’s new sunglass line. I’m obsessed with it. I’ve been wearing them every single day,” she tells Stylish. “I have my cosmetics line as well, Paris Hilton Cosmetics, and it’s basically a festival line just for music festivals with stick on crystals for your body and your face and I love that trend. I also use my Paris Hilton skincare line of course as well. It really just brings amazing results.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!