It’s never too late to celebrate … especially when you’re Paris Hilton! The hotel heiress got famous friends, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen and more, together on Saturday, March 16, in honor of her February birthday.

“Love you @KimKardashian 💋 So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis,” Hilton, 38, captioned an Instagram video of herself with the KKW Beauty founder, 38, that showed the two in full glam.

The birthday girl rocked a cleavage-baring, sparkly, silver jumpsuit for the bash, and couldn’t help but flaunt her fit figure. Hilton danced around in the ensemble as longtime pal Kim documented her performance on her Instagram Stories.

That wasn’t the only time Hilton showed off her moves during the fun-filled night. At one point, Pippen, 44, captured the Simple Life alum getting down to some tunes alongside floor-to-ceiling sparklers, before dancing on a pole.

Kim also showed off her toned physique in a short, form-fitting white dress, while Kourtney stunned in a strapless outfit with feathers. “Forever the birthday girl,” Kim wrote alongside a Story that showed the pals goofing off at the St. Patrick’s Day-themed party.

Throughout the evening, Pippen got in on the fun, snapping multiple videos on her Stories that showed the dim-lit room the friends were celebrating in. In one clip, The Hills alum Frankie Delgado could be seen dancing the night away.

Noticeably absent from Hilton’s belated birthday party was her ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, whom she split from in November 2018 after two years together. However, since their breakup, Hilton is looking forward to exploring her options.

“Paris has been out and about and when she is, she’ll take note of guys around her and tell her friends if she thinks a guy is cute or smart,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “She’ll chat with guys and is definitely open to meeting people, but it’s also easy for her to lose interest.”

