That’s hot! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie went from being socialites to blue-collar workers overnight, all because of their mid-2000s reality show, The Simple Life. It has been more than a decade since the series ended, but the antics that ensued are still as hilarious as ever.

Hilton and Richie’s small-screen hit aired from December 2003 to August 2007, and put the then-best friends in situations they likely would have never come across otherwise.

On the first season, the Hilton hotels heiress and the Candidly Nicole alum ditched their cell phones, credit cards and designer clothing to move in with a small-town family in rural Arkansas for one month. Viewers watched as the women learned how to do chores, including milking cows and doing laundry, as well as getting jobs such as working at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant and a gas station.

Season 2 featured Richie and Hilton doing similar tasks while road-tripping across the United States, while season 3 included the duo interning along the East Coast. The Confessions of an Heiress author and the Great News actress became pseudo-wives to several families and worked as counselors at Camp Shawnee on seasons 4 and 5, respectively.

While the plot of The Simple Life changed over the years, one thing remained the same throughout its nearly four-year run — it was beyond funny! Most of the series’ humor came not only from Richie and Hilton’s actions, but also their words.

From not knowing that Walmart is not a shop dedicated to wall products to calling Kim Kardashian a “ho,” watch the video above to relive all of the most iconic quotes from The Simple Life!

