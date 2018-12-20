Bringing it back! Nicole Richie sat down with Stylish to celebrate the launch of her new shoppable storytelling series, “Style Now/With” presented by Yahoo Lifestyle and her latest collection Honey Minx at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.

’90s Celebrity Fashion Flashback!

And while the fashion-forward mom of two has certainly changed her look since her days of wearing mini skirts, trucker hats and Juicy tracksuits, the 37-year-old isn’t shocked that trends from her days on The Simple Life are making a comeback now.

It-girls like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and more have all embraced looks from the 2000s. From rocking Louis Vuitton bikinis on the beach, having their undies pop out from under their pants, carrying vintage Dior Saddle bags… the list goes on and on. (Jenner even rocked a silver dress to her 21st birthday party inspired by Richie’s former costar, Paris Hilton, and wore a Von Dutch hat to Drake’s birthday party this year.)

The Fendi Logo Is a Favorite of Hollywood’s Street Style Stars: 7 Awesome Pieces to Shop

While the fashion designer doesn’t consider herself the OG of these trends and is usually sporting Levi’s 501 jeans and a tee, she admitted she is all for them coming back in style. “I’m a vintage lover and I wear vintage clothes all the time from the ‘20s, ‘60s and ‘70s, so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Richie explained. “I’m all about it and I think it’s really cool to go back with our eyes and look at things in a totally different way,” she added.

And some past styles even influenced her latest collection made up of loungewear, jewelry, accessories and beauty products all priced under $100.

Nicole Richie’s Boho-Chic Style

“I’m very excited about the headband, face mask and oils… There’s honestly a piece in the collection for everyone,” she explained. “My focus was making things that are very gift-able and maybe things you wouldn’t even get for yourself, but would be considered very thoughtful.”

For more on Richie’s style and how she’s changed since becoming a mom pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!