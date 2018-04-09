That’s hot. Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton reunited at The Daily Front Row awards on Sunday, April 8, sharing hug, chatting and giving fans serious Simple Life vibes. The former BFFs starred on the reality show from 2003 to 2006. It documented their lives as they left their Hollywood lives behind for five weeks at a time, working manual labor jobs.

The official Twitter account for the show posted the photo, writing, “It’s the reunion of the decade! @ParisHilton & @NicoleRichie together again. Fingers crossed for a Simple Life reboot!”

In March, Hilton, 37, admitted she was recently asked to do the show again. “They’ve been talking about it and they asked me. I feel like I had so much fun doing it but I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But it was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show. I still watch it. It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

In 2015, Richie told E! she “couldn’t imagine of doing it again or with anybody else,” when asked about The Simple Life. “It was fun to do in my 20s. I was 20 or 21 when I started it and it was like, the best time ever.”

Meanwhile, Hilton has also been busy planning her wedding to Chris Zylka — and it’s safe to say Richie, 36, will be on the guest list. “All my girls will be invited. Right now, we’re just picking out the dress and the location. There’s so much to plan so I just can’t wait. It’s a really exciting time for everyone,” she told ET.

She spoke with Us exclusively about the wedding planning process, which includes working out together. “I didn’t really used to work out too much, but I love working out with him,” she told Us in February. “My workout is also basically my life, just running around from place to place. But now I started going to the gym. No more McDonalds! I’ve been trying to keep up with him.”

Richie, meanwhile, tied the knot to Joel Madden in 2010, four years after the show wrapped. They are parents of Harlow, 10, and Sparrow, 8.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!