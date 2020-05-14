All in good fun! Denise Richards continues to joke about Kyle Richards‘ ragamuffin comments from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and we love it.

When the 49-year-old actress spoke with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 13’s at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, the host almost immediately asked if she was serving “’ragamuffin chic.”

Denise Richards Shares 7 Throwback Magazine Covers and Kyle Richards Has a Lot to Say About Them

She responded, “Oh yes, this is my ‘ragamuffin’ look. Well, this is a ragamuffin updated a little bit.”

The Wild Things star is, of course, referring to comments Kyle made during the May 6 episode of RHOBH after which Denise took to Instagram to deliver a seriously epic clap back.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, May 7, the model shared a series of old magazine covers she has appeared on. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin. Just a few covers to share for #tbt.”

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Look Like Supermodels in Swimsuits — Including Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna, Kelly Bensimon and More!

Richards then commented on this post, writing, “Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies.”

Denise recognized this apology on Wednesday’s WWHL episode, explaining that Kyle also texted her the same message, to which Denise simply wrote back, “Thank you.”

Kyle also posted a public apology on Twitter before even coming to Denise. “My Mom used to call me that when I looked messy,” Kyle explained in a tweet. “She would say don’t run around like a ragamuffin. Doesn’t make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)