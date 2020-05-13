Kyle Richards regrets calling Denise Richards a “ragamuffin” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she also believes there might be more to the story.

“I had never argued with Denise until this whole thing happened,” Kyle, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Honestly, I think there were some conversations happening off camera with perhaps some former Housewives, is what I’m thinking.”

The Halloween actress made headlines for her remarks about the 49-year-old Wild Things star during the May 6 episode of the Bravo show. The two women argued after Denise defended Dorit Kemsley.

“Up until this season [Denise] has always been like, “I’m not into glam. That’s not my thing, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,’” Kyle told Us. “Then we arrived at her party and she was late because she’s having hair and makeup done for her pizza and ice cream party. And then the diamond ice sculpture and the diamond ice cubes, I was like, ‘What’s happening here? This is not the Denise that I’ve gotten to know.’ Then when she started defending the glam, I was like, ‘Oh my God. No. No one’s being authentic right now.’”

Kyle added that the situation was making her “crazy.”

“My mom, when I was a kid and I would run around not having my hair brushed, she’d say, ‘Don’t run around like a ragamuffin,’” she explained. “So I just said that. The word itself makes me laugh. I didn’t say it in a nice way, but the word in itself was just a ridiculous word.”

Denise took to Instagram to share a series of old magazine covers she was featured on Thursday, May 7, after the episode aired.

“Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin,” she quipped. “Just a few covers to share for #tbt.”

Kyle subsequently apologized in the comments section.

“Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that,” she wrote. “I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.