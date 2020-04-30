“The Dinner Party From Hell” has some competition! Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, tried to explain his job to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast on the Wednesday, April 29, episode — and things quickly took a bizarre turn.

During a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ home — which already had one awkward moment when the women went around the table and shared their first impressions of each other — the Halloween Kills star, 51, asked Aaron, 47, to share what he does for a living because she thought it was “cutting-edge” and “really amazing.”

“Everything you’ve been taught about how disease process and stuff works is not true,” he began before taking a long pause and saying, “I have to be careful.”

Aaron then continued, “[At the] age of 12, I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer. I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion. If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right? Electron, proton, neutron, whatever. There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right? 99.9 percent is space, but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality. Does that make sense?”

Surely like many viewers at home, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais were among the guests who were visibly confused as the actor droned on about “alternative medicine” and “electromagnetic spectrum frequency,” among other topics.

“My husband [Harry Hamlin] has been involved with fusion energy for 30 years, and I know a lot about it,” Lisa, 56, said in a confessional. “I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying.”

Meanwhile, Garcelle, 53, told viewers, “This party for me started awkward and then it got bizarre and then it got more bizarre. Cuckoo!”

Things got even stranger when Aaron told the group that there was “cancer in every one of you right now,” to which Denise, 49, chimed in, “If we end up off of Mulholland [Drive], you know why.” She further explained in a confessional, “Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results, and sometimes certain organizations don’t like to see those results because they make a lot of money otherwise. And there’s times we’re followed.”

After a bathroom break, Denise returned to the table and urged Aaron to “move on from this,” saying, “You can’t talk about this right now. … We’re not talking about this anymore. It’s for our safety. Stop.” They left the party soon after because the actress had been recovering from hernia surgery.

Denise and Aaron tied the knot in September 2018 after previous marriages to Charlie Sheen and Nicollette Sheridan, respectively.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.