Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills did a number on Kyle Richards’ friendship with her costar Dorit Kemsley.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, is it spilling into your real life?’ No, this is our real life!” Kyle, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively during a virtual interview. “You know, someone asked me that the other day. … Yes, it affects it. It can’t not.”

The drama between the castmates began during the April 15 premiere of the Bravo reality series when Dorit, 43, suggested that Kyle could “just throw [her] name” on her new fashion line without ever seeing the pieces and it would still “be a success.” They were at each other’s throats again on the May 6 episode after the Halloween Kills star called out the Beverly Beach founder for showing up late to Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat in full glam.

“I was really upset with her for the comments she made in the first episode about my business that weren’t true,” Kyle told Us. “I never say anything about anyone’s family or anyone’s business because that’s our livelihood. Our families are the most important things to us, so I stick with what the arguments are between the women. I just thought that was a low blow. So then when something like that happens, then when I go on Twitter, I’m not going to be as nice as I normally would. I’m not.”

When asked whether she is talking to Dorit these days, the Little House on the Prairie alum told Us, “Directly, no. I haven’t. We’re in a group chat, but … we’ve kind of not been talking directly because I know she’s mad. I know that I’m mad.”

That said, Kyle remains hopeful that she will patch up her friendship with the Connecticut native eventually.

“We’ll get over it. I really care about Dorit,” she assured Us. “We probably both need a little time to get over some of the comments and the interview bytes and Twitter and all that stuff or Watch What Happens Live.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown