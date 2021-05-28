Making amends. Sutton Stracke took to social media to publicly apologize to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Crystal Kung Minkoff, following their argument on the Wednesday, May 26, episode.

“Despite Crystal and my strained relationship at the time, it was disrespectful to interrupt her and not listen to her express her truth,” Stracke, 50, captioned a post via Instagram on Thursday, May 27. “My life is blessed by the diversity of my relationships and I am committed to become a better listener to understand the painful realities experienced by people of color.

She concluded: “I am sorry. I will do better and be better.”

Minkoff, 35, responded one day later in the comments section and with her own post.

“Thank you, Sutton. Your apology means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to many others with similar lived experiences,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 28. “Asian Americans are often expected not to share their opinions, but despite this stereotype, I believe that everyone deserves to be heard. I consciously re-wired myself to be outspoken and share my feelings whenever possible and I encourage my children to do the same.”

The Real Coco founder went on to share why she felt a duty to speak up in the first place.

“Now that my platform has grown, I feel I have a duty to speak up for others who don’t yet feel safe using their own voices. Listening to one another and validating our different experiences and perspectives are how we will all grow as individuals, and as a society,” she added. “Thank you for that commitment, Sutton.”

This public discussion between the RHOBH costars comes after they engaged in a heated fight on the reality show. During the May 26 episode, Minkoff shared her opinion on Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais discussing their past issues and the layered stereotyping that went unnoticed by the white cast member.

“As someone who’s not white, when it hits you from stereotypes it can be so painful that you can’t see anything else,” Minkoff explained.

Minkoff, who is the first Asian-American housewife on RHOBH, tried to elaborate about her own experiences with her friends but was interrupted by the Georgia native.

“Do you wanna talk about when I see dumbass rednecks on the TV and that’s supposed to be me?” Stracke exclaimed. “And that’s supposed to be me? I also have a stereotype but I don’t want to bring it up!”

The two argued about their points of view about confronting stereotypes, with Minkoff responding to Stracke’s “insane” comment, asking, “Are you one of those people that you don’t see color? Tell me you’re not that girl.”

“Are you serious with me right now?” Stracke hit back in the final moments of the episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.