Diamond secured. Crystal Kung Minkoff has officially joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11, Us Weekly can confirm.

News of Crystal’s casting comes after Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp announced they wouldn’t be back for season 10. Production recently resumed in the 90210, with Dorit Kemsley teasing her return on October 4.

“Back to work,” Dorit wrote via Instagram at the time.

That same day, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne revealed they were back at it.

“Here we go … Thelma,” the Melrose Place actress wrote captioned a pic of the pair on the social media platform.

Erika responded, “Hi Louise.”

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais have also been spotted filming season 11 together in recent weeks. While the two women didn’t see eye to eye during season 10, their mutual friend Ali Landry told Jeff Lewis last month that the costars “genuinely do like each other.”

The former Miss USA, who also teased that she was in talks to join RHOBH, explained, “They genuinely do like each other, Kyle and Garcelle. I adore them both. I feel it’s a big misunderstanding, and we need to start from scratch.”

Kyle, for her part, told Us earlier this month that she was looking forward to sitting down with Garcelle during season 11.

“I was really blindsided by some of the stuff that [Garcelle] had said because the second she came on the show, I was so happy to have her on the show and I really liked her,” Kyle told Us in October 2020. “And then I was watching some of the things she was saying and doing, and I was just like, ‘Why?’ I was so taken aback. So, I feel like it’s hard in this group to navigate, you know, her friendships sometimes, especially a new one.”

Kathy Hilton has also been “in talks” for a role on season 11, a source previously told Us. When asked about her sister potentially joining in a “friend” role, Kyle played coy.

“I think it would be interesting and fun. I feel like it’d be an adventure, and people know from watching the show that we’ve gone through some rough times together but we’re great,” she told Us. “We talk every day, many times a day, and we laugh. And so, I think it’d be fun.”

Kathy, the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, appears to know Crystal too. In addition to Crystal attending the Hilton holiday party in December 2019, Kathy often comments on her social media posts.

“All dressed up with somewhere to go. 🌟,” Crystal wrote on Saturday, October 24.

Kathy replied, “Oh yes you do!!! Looking like a boss Mama.😘.”

Scroll through to get to know Crystal: