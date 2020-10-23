The more, the merrier! Kyle Richards has no qualms about sister Kathy Hilton potentially filming season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Well, God knows. I did that for a long time on the show,” Richards, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 22, of mixing work and family while promoting Annual Mammogram Day. “I think it would be interesting and fun. I feel like it’d be an adventure, and people know from watching the show that we’ve gone through some rough times together but we’re great. We talk every day, many times a day, and we laugh. And so, I think it’d be fun.”

The Bravo star would not go so far as to confirm reports that Hilton, 61, will be a part of the next season. “I don’t know. I cannot … I don’t know. I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see.”

Hilton has in the past denied that she was joining the reality show, but she played coy in September. “@KyleRichards18 drum roll @kathyhilton next season,” a fan commented on Instagram at the time, to which the socialite replied, “Your [sic] very kind. I am thinking?????”

A source also told Us that Hilton is in talks for a part-time role for season 11.

The Bravo series has had its fair share of cast shake-ups after a tumultuous season 10. Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp will not return, while Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are expected to come back.

During her downtime from filming, Kyle is encouraging others to participate in Annual Mammogram Day at the Bedford Breast Center on Saturday, October 24. Women in need of a free mammogram who were nominated by Dr. Susan Love Foundation will receive an appointment at the facility with the option for genetic testing for the BRCA gene for those who qualify.

The TV personality has partnered with Dr. Heather Richardson, her longtime breast surgeon, to bring attention to the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in honor of her late mother, Kathy Richards. “I lost my mom to breast cancer 18 years ago,” she told Us. “So it’s really important to me to use my platform and my voice and get out there and remind women to get their mammograms and do a self-exam every single month because you really can save your life.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi