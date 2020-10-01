Several actresses have been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years — but who turned down the opportunity to hold a diamond?

Child stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards were the first actresses to appear on RHOBH. Lisa Vanderpump, another OG, also had several British acting credits under her belt before the show premiered in 2010. Camille Grammer, for her part, tried her hand at acting and producing during her marriage to ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

By season 5, the cast was half made up of actresses as Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson landed full-time roles on RHOBH. While the Daytime Emmy winner left in 2017, Denise Richards added even more star power during her two-year stint on the show, which began in 2019. Garcelle Beauvais became the next actress to venture into the Housewives universe for season 10.

Producer Andy Cohen has been open about how casting for Real Housewives works over the years.

“It’s a mix between the production company, myself and the executives at Bravo,” he explained via Instagram Live in 2019. “We either have casting directors in each city or we go to the women and say, ‘Do you know anyone?'”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host also provided insight into how the network decides it’s time for a Housewife to walk away at the Tribeca TV Festival in 2018.

“It’s usually a conversation. At the end of every season, we talk to the women about what they have coming up and whether they want to come back. What they see for the future. Then we also look at the show and say, ‘How do we want to change the show?’ I think part of the reason the entire franchise is successful is it’s an ensemble show,” he explained. “It’s all about what’s best for the group. What’s best for the ensemble? How’s it going to be different? Do we want to continue this conversation? Do we want to pivot into a new conversation?”

Scroll through for a list of actresses who have linked to RHOBH: