Both Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s requests for their respective prison sentences have been approved.

A judge signed off the 57-year-old fashion designer’s request to serve his five-month stint behind bars at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, Us Weekly can confirm.

Giannulli will “be designated to a facility closest to his home in Southern California, preferably FCI — Lompoc, commensurate with the appropriate security level,” the court documents obtained by Us read.

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that Loughlin’s request to serve her two-month sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, was also approved. Both Giannulli and Loughlin must surrender to their respective medium-security facilities no later than 2 p.m. on November 19, 2020.

The Full House alum and her husband pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California. The couple attended separate virtual hearings on August 21. While Mossimo kept his statement to the judge brief, Loughlin got visibly emotional as she addressed the court.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” the actress said. “In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

She continued: “While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

In addition to two months in prison, Loughlin’s sentence included two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Mossimo’s plea deal, meanwhile, also included two years of suspended release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.