Lori Loughlin's Request to Serve Her Prison Sentence in Victorville Approved

A judge has signed off on Lori Loughlin‘s request to serve her prison sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

According to an order filed on September 9, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the actress’ request to serve her time at the medium-security prison.

According to the document, the Fuller House star will “be designated to a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level.”

While the Bureau of Prisons will have final approval of her request, federal prison records show the 56-year-old already has a registration number assigned to her. She is ordered to surrender to the facility no later than 2 p.m. on November 19, 2020.

The Victorville facility has a low-security prison camp for 300 inmates where Loughlin would serve her time.

The When Calls the Heart star was sentenced in August to serve two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine for her part in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of suspended release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

The pair were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not compete in the sport.

Loughlin got emotional as she addressed the judge at her sentencing on August 21.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said during the virtual hearing as she sat next to attorney Sean Berkowitz. “In doing so, [I] ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” she said as her voice shook. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

Wiping tears from her eyes, she added that she was “profoundly and deeply sorry” and “ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez