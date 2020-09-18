Lebron James Slams Decision to Let Lori Loughlin Choose Prison of Her Choice

Calling her out! LeBron James had no problem speaking out against Lori Loughlin after she was granted the right to choose her prison.

The Los Angeles Lakers player, 35, shared a screenshot of an article detailing the update in Loughlin’s college bribery scam sentencing. “Of her what!!??? 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 ,” he captioned his Instagram post, which referred to the headline that read, “Lori Loughlin Will Get to Serve Her Two-Month Sentence at the Prison of Her Choice.” “I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me.”

James continued, “We just want the same treatment if committed of [the] same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to [sic] much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾 ✊🏾 👑 .”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved Loughlin’s request to serve her sentence at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. The place that the 56-year-old Full House alum selected is a low-security facility that holds 300 inmates.

Loughlin will “be designated to a facility closest to her home in CA, preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level,” according to an order filed on September 9. Despite the judge’s OK, the Bureau of Prisons will have the final say on the matter.

The Summerland alum will be ordered to report for her sentencing by 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested and indicted last March for their roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal. They were accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to ensure their daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli were admitted into the University of Southern California as women’s crew recruits, despite not being athletes.

Though they initially pled not guilty, the couple reversed course this past May. In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while the 57-year-old designer received a five-month sentence.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she said during her virtual hearing last month. “In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

Loughlin added, “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”