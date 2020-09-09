Focused on family. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, are still coping with the fallout of their parents’ roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Olivia and Bella have been rattled by the proceedings,” the source says. “They have been focusing more on family and not seeing friends as much. Both girls have been spending more time at home with their parents as of late.”

Loughlin, 56, and Mossimo, 57, were sentenced last month after they were indicted in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, would be admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. While the Full House alum was sentenced to two months in prison, the fashion designer is set to serve five months. Loughlin and Mossimo were also sentenced to two years of supervised release, ordered to complete community service and fined.

While Mossimo briefly addressed the judge during his virtual sentencing on August 21, Loughlin got visibly emotional as she spoke to the court two and a half hours after her husband.

“I made an awful decision. I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” she began. “In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

The actress got choked up as she spoke about forgiveness.

“While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward,” Loughlin said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life. Your honor, I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

Loughlin and Mossimo were ordered to report to their respective prisons by November 19. While the former Hallmark Channel star’s lawyer asked the judge to recommend Victorville Prison in Southern California for Loughlin to serve her time, Mossimo asked to report to Lompoc Camp in Central California.

A source previously told Us that the couple was planning to serve their sentences at separate times to be there for their daughters.

“Lori and Moss don’t want to serve their prison sentences at the same time. Among the reasons, even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source told Us in May. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”