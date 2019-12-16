Taking it back. Tori Spelling set the record straight on Friday, December 13, about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, admitting that she “would get eaten alive” by the cast.

The BH90210 alum, 46, said her comments from earlier this year about taking a role on the hit Bravo reality TV show were “misinterpreted.”

“I do not want to be on the Housewives, I could never do that,” she told Us Weekly at the Disney On Ice Holiday Skating Party celebrating the arrival of Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party at the Staples Center in L.A. on Friday.

“I am like, ‘That drama …’ but, God, I love to watch it and I’m friends with them. I’m just like, ‘Nope, I just wanna watch it on TV,’” she added.

Spelling said in August in an interview with Jenny McCarthy that she was “really sad” that her BFF and 90210 costar Jennie Garth had been approached to join RHOBH but she hadn’t.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” the sTORI Telling author explained. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

She then laughed as she envisioned Garth on the show. “Imagine if you had done that show?” Spelling said. “I just can’t picture — what would you do? Imagine you having to catfight with all of those women?”

The True Tori star told Us on Friday that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is “one of my favorite shows, but not to be on, just to watch. As a viewer like everyone else. I could never. I would get eaten alive. I am too nice and a people pleaser to be, to get in those fights they get into.”

As she heads into the holidays, Spelling has more important matters to worry about — like getting presents for the five kids she shares with husband Dean McDermott. She told Us that Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, all have long wish lists.

“What haven’t they asked for for Christmas?” she joked. “Like, I used to think it was a lot when they would look at the TV and every commercial was, like, a toy and they would be like, ‘I want that, I want that’ and I would be like, ‘Put it on your Christmas list, I don’t know.’ But now I’m in preteens and it’s going into a whole different realm. I’m not kidding. Now it’s like, ‘I want a laptop. I want an iPad. I want EarPods,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, I hope Santa has a big budget!’”

But her daughter Stella also had an easy-to-fulfill wish.

“I was reading her list and it was like, ‘… and eggnog,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? Mom will get you eggnog,’ and she was like, ‘Maybe I love it so much, if we only drink it once a year, maybe Santa can give me, like, a lifetime supply,’ and I’m like, ‘Maybe he can.’”