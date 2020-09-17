Denise Richards is not here for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars bringing up her past with Heather Locklear.

While Brandi Glanville alleged earlier this month that the 58-year-old Melrose Place alum reached out to her via Instagram amid her feud with Richards, 49, a source tells Us that the Wild Things star isn’t so sure the exchanged happened. Glanville, 47, also claimed that Locklear mentioned receiving a cease and desist from Richards in the past, which the source also denied.

“Denise never sent a cease and desist letter to Heather. It just never happened. Who really knows if Heather and Brandi were ever in contact,” the insider tells Us. “Heather has never spoken about Denise and Richie’s relationship publicly so it’s just odd for Brandi to be making these very false claims. Brandi needs to produce this cease and desist letter that Heather told her she got from Denise. Denise admitted to sending a cease and desist letter to Brandi and that is it.”

While Locklear has yet to publicly comment on the latest RHOBH drama — including Glanville’s claims that she had an affair with Richards — her name was also brought up at the final part of the season 10 reunion on Wednesday, September 16.

“I would have not had Denise come on the show if I were to do it over again,” Lisa Rinna, who has taken Glanville’s said, said while reflecting on the end of her friendship with Richards. “I go back to when she was friends with Heather Locklear.”

Richards was quick to cut Rinna, 57, off.

”I actually wasn’t, Lisa, and you know that,” she said. “To bring that up, really? She was friends with my ex-husband. Now you’re grasping at straws … really?”

Back in 2008, the Bold and the Beautiful star made headlines for dating Locklear’s ex-husband Richie Sambora following her own split from Charlie Sheen.

“Yes, I got together with Heather’s soon-to-be ex-husband, but no, I didn’t have an affair with him,” Richards told Redbook magazine at the time. “If Heather and I had been friends at that time, I would never have crossed that line. But we weren’t. The friendship was not salvageable.”

Richards and Sambora ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2012. She married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018. After repeatedly denying allegations of having an affair with Glanville during season 10, Richards quit the show earlier this month. According to the source, she “knows she made the best decision for her family by quitting the show” after two seasons.