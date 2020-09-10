Bravo fans — and stars — have mixed feelings about Denise Richards’ departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A rep for the 49-year-old Wild Things star confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 9, that Denise wouldn’t be back for season 11. While there was no reason provided for her exit, Denise has been in the hot seat all season after Brandi Glanville claimed the two women had an affair. Denise has repeatedly denied that she slept with Brandi, 47, and shut down claims that she and husband Aaron Phypers have an “open marriage.” During part two of the RHOBH season 10 reunion, Denise downplayed her relationship with the Drinking and Tweeting author.

“Every, I would say about, 10 text messages that were sent to me from Brandi I would respond,” she told her costars. “She would always contact me wanting to go to dinner and this and that, and I never did. It was a very, I would call it like an acquaintance exchange, truly. But I was always nice to her. I was. I had no reason not to.”

Denise’s exit was confirmed hours before part two aired. She will make her last appearance on part three of the reunion, which is set to air on Wednesday, September 16.

While Denise has yet to publicly comment on her decision, Bethenny Frankel, who left the Real Housewives of New York City in 2019, was one of the first Bravolebrities to weigh in.

“I haven’t seen but I’ve heard [about the Denise drama]. I know & like @DENISE_RICHARDS,” the 49-year-old Skinnygirl CEO replied to a fan via Twitter on Wednesday. “She should live her life BUT she is on a reality show where someone’s always winning & someone’s losing. In the words of the wise prophet @CarolineManzo ‘if you hang out with trash you start to smell like garbage.’”

Social media users then wondered if Bethenny was on the outs with longtime friend Kyle Richards, who hasn’t gotten along with Denise during season 10.

“Never in the land of ever … xoxo Skinnygirl,” she replied to a fan who asked if she just called Kyle trash.

Bethenny also clarified that she didn’t think Brandi was “trash” either. “I don’t know her. I met her once & she was fun & sweet. I literally haven’t seen this show this year,” she tweeted. “Like you I have been in pandemic land raising my daughter. I have just read about it & I’m happy Denise will find her privacy again.”

Scroll through for more reactions to Denise’s exit: