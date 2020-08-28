Bravo viewers still have the three-part season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to look forward to, but some fans can’t help but look ahead to season 11.

While the network doesn’t typically comment on casting or renewal news before production begins, the ladies of the 90210 have been asked about returning for next season as the drama with Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville plays out onscreen. Many viewers wonder if the Wild Things star will be back after her tumultuous second season, which included Brandi’s accusations that they had an affair. (Denise has denied allegations that she slept with Brandi or had an “open marriage” with husband Aaron Phypers.)

Garcelle Beauvais provided some insight into Denise’s state of mind during an appearance on SiriusXM’s EW Live earlier this month.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’” Garcelle revealed. “And I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.’”

The Jamie Foxx Show alum, who recently landed a gig as the new cohost of The Real, added that she’s hoping Denise opts to return because she needs her in her corner.

“At the reunion, actually, [Lisa] Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant, and your second one, they come for you,’” Garcelle explained. “And I said, ‘Is that a warning?’ And she goes, ‘Yes!’ So I’m a little scared.”

Brandi, meanwhile, was accused of lying about her relationship with Denise to land a spot back on the series. She joined the franchise during season 2, which aired in 2011, and was promoted to a full-time cast member during season 3. The Drinking and Tweeting author left the show in 2015, but made guest appearances on seasons 6, 9 and 10.

“If I was just doing it to make a splash, why would I not have done it last season? Then they would have brought be back full-time this season because they would have had a giant full f—king story line,” Brandi told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “I didn’t say it last season because I was worried that I was a cheater after she’s like, ‘Oh Aaron’s going to kill me if he finds out.’ I thought, ‘What is she talking about?’ That is bullsh–t.'”

RHOBH season 10 also starred Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and “friend” Sutton Stracke. Scroll through for more from the women — and Andy Cohen — about plans for season 11: