Brandi Glanville may have not had the opportunity to talk to Denise Richards on the season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she certainly tuned in.

The 47-year-old “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast host addressed Richards’ claims that she altered the text messages between them on the Friday, August 28, episode of her show.

“Everyone believes me because I’m telling the truth. Denise was saying there’s this app [to alter texts], but anyone knows me knows I can barely use my iPhone,” Glanville said. “And she’s saying she’ll show her texts, you can delete them!”

During the Wednesday, August 26, episode of RHOBH, Richards, 49, was a no-show at Dorit Kemsley’s housewarming party. While she initially told producers that there was a “family emergency,” the actress later admitted to Lisa Rinna that she was lying to avoid Glanville after she alleged that they had an affair.

“I did not want to go and have her create some f—king Jerry Springer moment,” Richards told Rinna, 55.

Glanville, for her part, revealed on Wednesday’s episode that she gave Richards a heads-up that she would be at Kemsley’s get-together. She still thought she would show up, however.

“I thought she was going to come to the party, I thought she was someone who wanted to confront me,” Glanville explained on her podcast. “Hopefully one day Denise and I can sit down. … I want to sit down with her, and I know if I went to the reunion she wouldn’t have gone, it’s virtual so you can just leave.”

While fans won’t see Richards and Glanville go head-to-head at the upcoming three-part reunion, based on the trailer, the other women didn’t let the Wild Things star get away with anything.

“Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie,” Rinna says in the teaser. “I feel that the cover-up is worse than the crime.”

Richards, meanwhile, has denied all accusations that she slept with Glanville or has an “open marriage” with husband Aaron Phypers.

While Bravo has yet to announce who is returning for season 11 of the series, Richards previously told The Washington Post that she would do a third season “if it makes sense.” Glanville, meanwhile, told her podcast listeners that there’s a fake tweet circulating about her status.

“Someone photoshopped a tweet saying I got my diamond back and was coming back,” she said, noting the same thing happened to Teddi Mellencamp earlier this month. “Like what they did with Teddi and I don’t know if I’m coming back or not.”

Part one of the RHOBH reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 2, at 9 p.m. ET.