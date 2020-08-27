Denise Richards can run but she can’t hide (for long) during the season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the Wednesday, August 26, episode of the Bravo hit, the 49-year-old actress leaves Garcelle Beauvais hanging when the Jamie Foxx Show star shows up at her home to pick her up for Dorit Kemsley’s housewarming party. When Garcelle, 53, arrives at the bash sans Denise, the women, including Dorit, 44, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna, reveal that they haven’t heard from her in recent days.

Brandi Glanville however, does show up at the party. Brandi, 47, who alleged earlier in the season that she had an affair with Denise, revealed that she texted the actress to give her a “heads up” that she was coming to Dorit’s housewarming. The Wild Things star subsequently skipped the get-together and her husband, Aaron Phypers, texted producers that Denise wasn’t coming due to a “family emergency.”

Garcelle, however, later revealed to Lisa and Dorit that Aaron, 47, was lying.

“She said to me on Sunday, I didn’t want you to have to lie for me, which is why I didn’t call you,” the Real cohost explained. “He had said to the producers that there was a family emergency.”

Lisa then accused Denise of being manipulative as Aaron shared a throwback photo of her September 2019 surgery after news broke that she skipped Dorit’s party.

“That is called a sympathy post. It happened three months ago. Why post that after the party? Because conveniently, it looks like, ‘I couldn’t show up to anything because I was recovering,’” Lisa, 55, said. “She was married to Charlie Sheen and she fought him in the press for 14 years with 14 different lawyers. She learned how to protect herself. She’s going to make all of us bad guys.”

Several weeks later, Lisa and Denise meet up for the first time since the Bold and the Beautiful star went MIA. During their tense chat, Denise admitted that she lied to dodge the event — and Brandi.

“I did not want to go and have her create some f—king Jerry Springer moment,” Denise explained.

Lisa fired back, “We were worried about you. … You said, ‘Family emergency.’ You lied! That’s a lie!”

When asked why Denise never reached out to Brandi to shut down the affair accusations, the Starship Troopers star said she “dealt with” the situation another way.

“I don’t even want to say how it was dealt with, but it’s being dealt with,” she said.

Lisa then brought up the fact that Denise sent cease and desist papers to the cast and producers.

“You wanted to footage taken out,” Lisa said, which made Denise mad. “Who told you that?” she asked repeatedly.

Denise subsequently accused Lisa of playing “dirty” and spreading slander. She also claimed to Lisa that Brandi altered the text messages between them to try and prove the affair, which Denise maintains never happened.

“If I’m going to be put in a corner where I have to present text messages, not only will I present Brandi’s, I will also present Lisa Rinna’s and I don’t think either one of them want me to do that. But I will,” she quipped in her confessional.

Denise concluded that the only upside of the Brandi drama has been the positive conversation she had with daughters Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, whom she shares with Sheen.

“I explained to my kids there’s been stuff that’s been said about your mom that’s not true and all you have to do is just hold your head up high and you move past it,” Denise said. “And I said it’s a lesson for you guys to see we can’t let that take us down.”

Before the episode ended, fans saw Lisa, Kyle, Teddi, Dorit and Sutton Stracke travel to New York City to see Erika Jayne’s Broadway debut in Chicago. Denise and Garcelle didn’t make the trip but will have to deal with the women at the three-part reunion.

Part one of the RHOBH reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 2, at 9 p.m. ET.