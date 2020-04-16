Missing diamond? Sutton Stracke opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her potential Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline before she was made a “friend” of Housewife.

“Everybody’s asking me that. I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I always really liked something like, ‘I might be Southern, but don’t ring my bell,’” the Georgia native told Us ahead of the Wednesday, April 15, premiere. “Who knows? Who knows what they would’ve come up with.”

She added: “The diamond is very heavy to hold, but I would love to like be a diamond carrying member, for sure.”

Kyle Richards confirmed on Wednesday via Instagram Live that Sutton was set to hold a diamond for season 10. According to the RHOBH OG, the boutique owner deserved to be on the show in a full-time role, but didn’t film enough of her personal life on the series so the network opted to make her a “friend” instead.

Sutton confirmed to Us that viewers won’t see her three teenagers on the show.

“That was kind of one of the parts that kept me from filming as much as I would have liked this season. I mean I think I was full-time, we filmed a lot, but there was a chunk of my life that was missing. So hopefully next season we can see that,” she said.

Fans will, however, meet her boyfriend Michael.

“He’s definitely on the show. Hopefully not too much drama around there, but yeah, he was a sport for sure,” she told Us. “I am hoping that [viewers] are going to learn how a Southern girl from Augusta, Georgia can make her way through New York, living in London, moving to L.A. and getting to do all of these amazing things while being grateful at the same time.”

She continued: “I love my life, but I also am so privileged and feel so humbled to be able to have the life that I have. And I love giving back to charities and I hope that people can learn that we can all give back to charities no matter what our financial situation is. That’s a big part of my life.”