You better work! Kyle Richards fired back at Dorit Kemsley after she threw shade at her and claimed to save the day during her fashion show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere, which aired on Wednesday, April 15, gave fans a look at Richards’ collection with Shahida Clayton. During the episode, Kemsley, 43, helped the Little House on the Prairie alum, 51, but she was not the reason for its success, according to Richards.

“I knew nothing about doing a fashion show,” Richards wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, setting the record straight about her career in fashion. “A clothing line yes. I had a clothing line on HSN & stores for years.”

The reality TV star noted that she “appreciated” the Connecticut native’s help with “ideas for styling the models” for the fashion show, but that was the extent of her assistance.

“With all due respect she did NOT save my fashion show,” the Los Angeles native continued via Twitter. “We’d hired a production team.”

Kemsley also claimed that Richards wasn’t an active participant in the clothing line, to which the mother of four shot her down once again.

“I didn’t just ‘put my name’ on the clothing line like Dorit suggested,” she tweeted. “I worked closely with Shahida on the looks WE wanted. For a long time. THAT is why I pulled out the pieces that I knew nothing about and were NOT our collaboration.”

Richards concluded: “When I showed up at the meeting to style the models my partner added pieces I didn’t know about and were not OUR collaboration so I took them out.”

Ahead of the season premiere, Kemsley told Us Weekly exclusively that her friendship with Richards will remain intact no matter what fans see on TV.

“Little Kyle and I, we have our moments, for sure. I think we feel comfortable enough in our friendship that we can get really heated and go at one another, and then … we can find a way to resolve it,” the Beverly Beach founder told Us on April 11. “It’s not forever — it doesn’t ever feel like forever — but we have a difference in opinion quite a bit in this season.”

The mother of two added that there “were challenging moments in this season, like there always is,” but noted that her drama was “not front-and-center with any” major issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.