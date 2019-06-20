Kathy Hilton: ‘Nobody Can Take’ Lisa Vanderpump’s Place on ‘RHOBH’

No one can replace LVP! Kathy Hilton has heard all the latest rumors about behind-the-scenes shakeups and cast changes on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and she has something to say about them.

“Nobody can take Lisa [Vanderpump]’s spot,” Hilton, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly at the launch of daughter Paris Hilton’s partnership with The Glam App on Wednesday, June 19, alongside RHOBH star sister Kyle Richards.

Us confirmed on June 6 that Vanderpump quit the Real Housewives franchise.

The fashion designer, who also shares daughter Nicky and sons Barron and Conrad with husband Richard Hilton, was also genuinely surprised to hear that fellow event attendee Kris Jenner might be considered to take the SUR owner’s spot on the Bravo reality series. “Kris is rumored, too?” she pondered.

As for rekindling her friendship her friendship with Vanderpump, Kathy said, “I would like to think so. I hope so.”

Though several names are being considered for RHOBH, the former actress named a surprising long shot. “I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it.”

And while the Kathy didn’t flat-out deny that she’s joining the cast of RHOBH, a recent Instagram post of herself lunching with Bravo head Andy Cohen at L.A.’s Mr Chow certainly sparked murmurs that she herself would join the cast.

When pressed by Us at the premiere party for The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday about her own involvement with the show, all she would coyly say was, “I’m working on two really exciting projects right now and I can’t tell you, but I will.”

Right now, it seems she’s gained a newfound interest in hairstyling. “Don’t you look at my Instagram?” she joked. “I’m enjoying my haircut right now. I’m doing haircuts. … When I can figure out my tag line, yes. Right?”

The 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host, for his part, echoed Kathy’s sentiments during a June 10 episode of his SiriusXM radio show. “No one will ever replace her,” Cohen said at the time. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

