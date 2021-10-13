Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 64

Kyle Richards Says Erika Jayne Was ‘Nervous’ During ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

By

Reunion jitters. Erika Jayne is in the hot seat during the season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to Kyle Richards, she was a little on edge.

“It’s hard when you’re talking on camera and she’s probably nervous about what she’s saying. She’s talking about people who did not sign up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind and the audience doesn’t always get that, but I could tell she was nervous,” Kyle, 52, explained on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And that’s why some of the stories were probably confusing for people, but a lot of those questions were answered at the reunion.”

Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne Shutterstock (2)

The Pretty Mess author, 50, has maintained that she wasn’t aware of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues, even though she allegedly received more than $25 million in misused funds over the years.

The former couple have been accused of embezzling settlement money from “orphans and widows” and misusing funds intended for Tom’s clients.

During the reunion, Kyle explained that host Andy Cohen was “relentless” in questioning Erika in her involvement. Kyle admits that she was “feeling so bad” for her friend, but understood he had to ask the tough questions.

“Erika has been nothing but a great friend to me and supportive and kind,” the Halloween Kills star told Us. “I know that she puts on a tough girl act, but she is a very sensitive person.”

She added, “If I were to find out that Erika was involved in this I would be extremely sad and disappointed, but I don’t feel that. I know so many women who don’t exactly know what goes on in their husbands business.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

