There’s no sign of Erika Jayne’s money woes ending anytime soon — a fact she was all too aware of while shooting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“You cannot wallow. … Life goes on. I did read this morning that the bankruptcy trustees want to take the house and possibly evict Tom [Girardi], so we’ll see. I’m out here rebuilding my life, but girl, I have zero dollars. And by the time those trustees are done with him, there will be nothing. So I walk out of this with nothing,” Erika, 50, told Kyle Richards during the Wednesday, September 29, episode. “And I said that to my lawyers the other day. I said, ‘I expect nothing.’ And one of my lawyers looked at me and said, ‘That is the most courageous thing I’ve ever heard.’ Every day brings a brand new disaster. It’s just full of f—king bulls—t.”

While Kyle, 52, didn’t say much during the scene, she threw some shade at Erika in her confessional.

“Nobody wants to see themselves with nothing, but obviously, the victims here are the ones that need to be paid the money,” she told Bravo cameras. “It’s plain and simple.”

Erika, who filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020, has been named in her estranged husband’s bankruptcy case, with the trustee suing her for $25 million.

“She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the court documents filed by the trustee overseeing Tom’s case claimed. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

Tom, for his part, was placed under a conservatorship earlier this year and Erika, who has denied knowing anything about him misusing funds over the years, opened up to her costars about how she’s coping during Wednesday’s episode.

“I’m a good time and I want to be even a better time, but you know what? I have to walk a fine line ‘cause there’s a lot of people that are looking at me,” she said. “And if I look like I’m having a little too much fun, I’m not remorseful. If I look like I’m looking a little too good, I have no shame. I’m damned if I do and I’m damned if I don’t. I want to have fun, I want to laugh, but if I have laugh too much, I get criticized for that. And then if I hang my head in shame, I’m clearly guilty of something. I cannot win.”

Lisa Rinna provided some context via a confessional into how Erika’s handling the situation.

“Everybody just wants her to say, ‘God, I feel terrible. Oh, my God, the poor victims,’” the actress said. “But I think that Erika’s lawyers have said to her, ‘You can’t talk about anything because then all of the sudden she’s connected to it.’”

