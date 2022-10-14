Protecting her family. Garcelle Beauvais is looking into her belief that fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Diana Jenkins purchased online bots to cyberbully her 14-year-old son Jax.

“I’m in a better place, but let me tell you, it was so hard because what cut me to the core is that someone would be that hateful. Someone would do that. … We’re still investigating,” Garcelle, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, at BravoCon in New York City.

During part one of the RHOBH season 12 reunion on Wednesday, October 12, host Andy Cohen asked the Haiti native if she believed the theory that someone from the cast organized a bot attack on her son when he received a slew of hateful social media comments in August.

“If I’m going to be honest, I did, absolutely. I don’t know for a fact that they would have said that, but I think maybe purchasing the bots,” the Jamie Foxx Show alum replied. “It felt to me like a pattern of attacking my children. To me, it felt like I wasn’t wanted on the show, so this is a way to get me out. Because if you attack my children, most likely I will leave. That’s why I felt that way. I do have an investigation going on.”

Later in the episode, Diana, 49, joined the reunion virtually following a positive COVID-19 test and denied any involvement in the verbal attacks against the teenager.

“You obviously have a very low opinion of me if you think I’m behind bullying a 14-year-old,” the entrepreneur said. “I don’t know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax.”

Garcelle’s son became the center of a RHOBH conflict when Erika Jayne told him to “get the f—k” out of his mom’s birthday party during a July episode of the Bravo reality series. The Coming to America actress told Us that it was “hard” for her when fans said the teenager shouldn’t have been at the party in the first place.

“That’s not how I grew up. I was at my mom’s birthday party and my sisters and, so, the thought of having a birthday party and not having my children there is outrageous to me,” she explained. “So, for me it’s just been a tough, tough season because my family was targeted.”

The NYPD Blue alum shares twin boys, Jax and Jaid, with her ex-husband Mike Nilon. She is also mom to Oliver Saunders, 31, whom she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders. Despite this season’s RHOBH drama spilling into her family life, Garcelle told Us that she won’t let it scare her away from the show.

“The thing is, I think I would’ve satisfied some people [if I’d left]. So, I can’t do that, No, definitely I can’t do that,” she said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.