Not forgetting. Garcelle Beauvais and her family are still coping with the aftermath of the explosive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode that showed Erika Jayne yelling at her 14-year-old son Jax.

“It’s unfortunate that that had to happen,” the White House Down star, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 11, while promoting her new HSN decor collection, Garcelle at Home. “But he’s good. He’s good.”

During the July 6 episode of RHOBH, the Pretty Mess author, 51, told Jax to “get the f–k out” of his mom’s birthday party. The incident quickly became one of the controversial moments of the season, with Kyle Richards also coming under fire for laughing about Erika’s comment.

Garcelle told Us that she hadn’t previously dealt with her kids being part of the drama on RHOBH, and she’s not thrilled that it happened. “That’s really tough,” she explained. “That’s definitely crossing the line for sure. No doubt.”

The former Real cohost added that watching the birthday party back was the “hardest” day for her. “It’s one thing to hear what someone said,” she said. “It’s another thing to actually see the scene. It hurt and it was vicious.”

Still, she doesn’t regret allowing her sons to film with her because the show documents her life — and they’re obviously a major part of that. The NYPD Blue alum shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, with ex-husband Mike Nilon. She also shares son Oliver, 31, with ex Daniel Saunders.

“If you’re gonna be in my home, you’re going to see my kids,” the Love Me As I Am author explained to Us. “But I’m the type of mom that if I’m celebrating my birthday, my kids are with me. That’s a no-brainer.”

Erika’s outburst at Jax was a shocking moment for RHOBH fans, but when the episode actually aired last week, Jax and his mom had more pressing issues on their minds: the teen had gotten a concussion while playing volleyball.

“It was one of those scary moments,” Garcelle told Us. “We were focused on making sure that he was OK, and he’s doing great. … A lot happened in one week. Let’s just say that.”

The Coming 2 America actress has also been busy gearing up for the launch of Garcelle at Home, which debuts on HSN Wednesday, July 13. Created in partnership with HSN’s Design Development and Global Sourcing team, the decor line is exclusively available on HSN, with prices ranging from $20 to $130.

“I have been obsessed with home decor and interior design forever,” the Bravo personality told Us. “This is like a dream come true.”

Garcelle — who already has many of her new items on display in her home — said she drew some of her inspiration from her childhood in Haiti.

“One of the things [about] growing up there is the textures and the colors and the vibe,” she explained, adding that she thinks people are doing more entertaining at home in the aftermath of the pandemic. “Home has really become more of the base of the things that we do. It’s really nice to be able to just bring some vibrancy and some tropical flair so that you feel like you’re away, but you’re at home.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

