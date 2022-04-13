RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais’ Feud: Everything to Know

The Hills are alive with drama! Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais are the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars to be feuding — and fans are here for the tea.

Two years after Garcelle joined the cast of RHOBH in 2020, tensions between her and Erika seemed to boil over while filming season 12 of the Bravo series. The duo raised eyebrows in January after the Jamie Foxx Show alum unfollowed the “Pretty Mess” singer.

“It was something that I didn’t like, and it also didn’t really align with who I am,” Garcelle exclusively told Us Weekly in February as to why she isn’t social media friends with her costar.

The Caught in His Web actress hinted that the cast’s adventure in Aspen, Colorado, which will play out on season 12, could have started the disagreement between the ladies. However, Garcelle wouldn’t give away much about the trip, telling Us, “I don’t know how we pack so much in three days.”

Garcelle recalled in her April memoir, Love Me As I Am, having a “camaraderie” with both Erika and Dorit Kemsley when she joined the reality series during season 10.

“I took instantly to her no-nonsense, direct, cut-to-the-chase attitude. It was very New York,” Garcelle wrote of Erika. “A little tough and dude-leaning, just like me. She’s seen somethings. I respected her story and struggle to get to where she was. Not an easy beginning, but she made it, baby!”

However, things have since changed between the women, with the Siren alum reigniting their feud that same month while promoting her book. Garcelle shared a clip of herself from RHOBH season 12 in which she insulted the “Roller Coaster” singer to help boost sales, which didn’t sit right with Erika.

“I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own,” Garcelle yells in the clip. The actress then doubled down on her remarks in the caption of the Instagram post, writing, “You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday.”

Erika proceeded to throw her copy of Love Me As I Am in the trash in April, which a source exclusively told Us at the time was a direct result of Garcelle’s video choice. “Garcelle attacked Erika again, so that’s why she did what she did,” the insider said. “They are still feuding. Nothing’s changed.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to relive all the ups and downs between Erika and Garcelle: