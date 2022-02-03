Why Kathy Hilton Wanted to 'Get Out' During 'RHOBH' Cast's Aspen Trip

Not that serious. Kathy Hilton did tell her husband, Rick Hilton, that she needed to “get out” while on a trip with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast — but it wasn’t for the reason fans thought.

“I lost my phone, which I do,” the Bravo personality, 62, explained during a Wednesday, February 2, Instagram Live interview with E! Entertainment. “I was kind of left in the house by myself at one point and [I thought] it was about 3 o’clock in the morning. Now, my husband puts his phone in his office, and I know at about midnight he’s on his iPad, and he’ll be scrolling through.”

The New York native admitted there were “squabbles” that caused some of her castmates to leave Kyle Richards‘ home in Aspen, Colorado, but she mostly just wanted to get Rick’s attention.

“I knew I’d catch him by saying, ‘Call me, get me out of here,’ because I did have my iPad, but I had 10 percent [battery] left, no charger,” the socialite continued. “And I started getting scared, hearing all of the noise. I didn’t know what cab company to call. I didn’t know what to do to get out.”

Speculation about what went down during the getaway began last month when fans noticed that Kathy commented, “Please call me I need to get out of here now!!!!!” on one of Rick’s Instagram posts. “What happened in Aspen?!?” tweeted fan account Queens of Bravo on Sunday, January 30, alongside a screenshot of the since-deleted photo and comment.

The Rockford Files alum said on Wednesday that she later saw commentary claiming she was “throwing things” at the other women, but she said what really happened was nothing so dramatic. “I started getting scared being alone,” she explained.

The Aspen trip was filmed for season 12 of RHOBH, which does not yet have a premiere date. In addition to Kathy and Kyle, 53, the vacation included Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newcomers Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

Earlier this week, Garcelle, 55, hinted that she and Erika, 50, may have been involved in one of the “squabbles” Kathy mentioned.

“All I can say is [that] she called me something that I did not like,” the Coming to America actress said during the Tuesday, February 1, episode of The Real, explaining why she unfollowed the Pretty Mess author on Instagram. “And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little ‘like.’ So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her.’ I don’t want to see her posts.”