Is the drama heating up? As filming continues for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke seemingly made it clear that they aren’t on good terms with Erika Jayne.

After a Bravo fan account on Instagram posted that Beauvais, 55, unfollowed Jayne, 52, on the social media platform, the “Pretty Mess” singer replied in the comments section on Thursday, January 27, writing, “Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

The Real host, for her part, also acknowledged the social media shakeup when a follower tweeted that she “better eat [Jayne’s] ass up.” Beauvais replied, “Lol.”

The Haiti native’s unfollow comes shortly after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Stracke, 50, also stopped keeping up with Jayne on Instagram. The coworkers previously had a tumultuous friendship during season 11 as details emerged about the performer’s legal issues.

While the RHOBH stars filmed in November 2020, the “Painkillr” singer filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 20 years of marriage. One month later, the estranged couple were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne has continued to claim that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband’s supposed legal misdeeds. Girardi , 82, was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was placed under a temporary conservatorship, with his license to practice law also being revoked. His brother, Robert Girardi, was named the effective conservator of Thomas’ person and estate in July 2021.

During an August 2021 episode of the Bravo series, Stracke and Jayne found themselves at odds after the socialite voiced concerns about potentially being implicated in her costar’s legal woes. After Jayne was informed about her cast member’s comments, she called her out on screen.

“How small town of her. The ‘I don’t want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think’ [thing] — to me — is cowardice. ‘I can’t be around you because of my good name.’ It’s like, girl, come on, ‘my reputation’? Like, what are we, in small town Georgia?” Jayne said at the time.

Three months later, Stracke revealed during the season 11 reunion that she hired security because of the comments Jayne made on the show, saying, “I don’t know what she’s gonna do. You said you were gonna come after me and my family.”

The Broadway performer, who noted that she was “keeping score” about who supported her, clarified that Stracke had no reason to be concerned about her proximity to the case.

“There’s nothing here that legally ties you all to me other than being mentioned in articles,” Jayne said. “You can’t be fearful of that because you know the truth. If anyone tried to drag any of you in here, you know straight up it’s bulls—t. … There is no reason that any of these women should ever think that I would withhold something from them.”