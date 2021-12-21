The drama never ends. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are still recovering from the four-part season 11 reunion that wrapped up in November 2021, but the ladies are already hard at work on season 12.

Filming for the new episodes began in October 2021, and Bravo has since confirmed that the entire season 11 cast will be back. The reality veterans will also be joined by two new women: Sanela Diana Jenkins, who will debut as a full-time Housewife, and Sheree Zampino, who will appear as a friend of the main cast.

Much of season 11 focused on Erika Jayne‘s split from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and their various legal battles, but she’s not the only Housewife who’ll have plenty to talk about. In October 2021, original Beverly Hills Housewife Kyle Richards threw her daughter Portia a lavish bat mitzvah that may very well end up on the show. Her costars Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff all attended the event, as did her sister and former RHOBH cast member Kim Richards.

Kathy Hilton, for her part, spent part of her year helping her daughter Paris Hilton plan her wedding to Carter Reum. The pair’s nuptials were documented for the Peacock original series Paris in Love, but the elaborate ceremony could still become a talking point on RHOBH.

As fans know, Kemsley also made headlines in late 2021 for an experience that may come up in conversation with the Housewives. The Beverly Beach designer was robbed at gunpoint in her home in October 2021 while her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was away on a business trip.

After the incident, the Connecticut native said that she begged the burglars for her life and the lives of her children. The Kemsleys are parents to son Jagger, born in February 2014, and Phoenix, born in February 2016.

“I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” Dorit told former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp during an Extra interview in November 2021. “All I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies.'”

The following month, Us confirmed that PK had been arrested on suspicion of DUI earlier in the fall. The developer was issued a citation and released.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” Dorit said of her husband in December 2021. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”

Keep scrolling for more details about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12: