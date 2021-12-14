Déjà vu! One year after production on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was forced to shut down due to coronavirus, Us Weekly can confirm season 12 is on pause for the same reason.

Garcelle Beauvais confirmed on Monday, December 13, that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel OK, I’m sure I will continue to feel OK,” the 55-year-old actress said via Instagram. “My boys are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them.”

Beauvais is the mother of 14-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid and adult son Oliver, 30.

“Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days — while not few, probably 10,” she continued. “This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe. And also, who knows I may show up on Girl Chat via Zoom on The Real. I’m gonna miss the girls.”

According to reports, Beauvais isn’t the only cast member who tested positive for COVID-19. The cast, which also includes Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff, stepped out at the People’s Choice Awards together earlier this month. Minkoff, for her part, confirmed she wasn’t sick via Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Hi everyone!! I wanted to say thanks to everyone who have messaged me! You are so kind. Luckily, I have tested negative daily for over a week after potential exposure,” she wrote. “Please be safe. Vaccinate. And mask up. You can never be too safe!”

Bravo cameras started rolling on season 12 of RHOBH in late October after the season 11 reunion aired. While “friend” Kathy Hilton hasn’t been seen filming, Richards, 52, told Danny Pellegrino that the reports that her sister is holding out for a $2 million contract aren’t true.

“I don’t know where they come up with these numbers,” the Real Housewives of the North Pole actress said on the “Everything Iconic” podcast earlier this month. “That is not true. She was just busy shooting Paris’ wedding — shooting, I mean planning and they were shooting it too for Peacock – but no, that’s the only reason she wasn’t there as of yet.”

Kathy’s daughter Paris Hilton documented her wedding (and planning process) for Peacock’s Paris In Love, exchanging vows with Carter Reum on November 11.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2022.