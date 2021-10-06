Seriously snubbed? Erika Jayne was noticeably absent from Kyle Richards‘ family celebration despite the presence of other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly there’s no bad blood between the pair.

“Erika was invited but could not make it,” the insider explains, noting that the 50-year-old Broadway performer “was out of town” during the Saturday, October 2, festivities.

The 52-year-old Halloween Kills actress threw her daughter Portia a circus-themed Bat Mitzvah on Saturday in honor of her 13th birthday. Though the Pretty Mess author didn’t make an appearance, RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards were spotted at the fun-filled affair. Costar Garcelle Beauvais was also absent.

Kyle shares Portia with husband Mauricio Umansky, along with daughters Alexia, 25, and Sophia, 21. The ER alum is also the mother of daughter Farrah, 32, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

“Such a special evening celebrating you @portia_umansky,” the former New Celebrity Apprentice star gushed in an Instagram tribute to her youngest child, who sported a corseted pink dress for the celebration. “I am so incredibly proud of you. While studying for your bat mitzvah you still pulled off straight A’s in school. Your speeches both in temple and at the party blew us away. I am the luckiest Mom in the world. I love you so much.”

In another Instagram upload, the Little House on the Prairie alum gushed, “It was such an amazing day & evening filled with so much love & happiness.”

According to a second source, the birthday party was filmed for the reality series — and even former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp was caught on camera. The 40-year-old Bravo personality exited after season 10 came to an end in September 2020.

“Her family and Kyle’s are close and she’s just genuine friends with some of the other cast,” the insider tells Us. “There’s always a chance Teddi’s around for these types of events.”

Throughout season 11 of RHOBH, which kicked off in May, fans have watched Erika find herself in the hot seat as she attempted to navigate allegations about estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s shady legal dealings. The duo called it quits in November 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. One month after their divorce made headlines, they were slammed with a lawsuit regarding funds intended for those who lost loved ones in a 2018 plane crash.

As the reunion episode approaches — and as more details of Erika and Tom’s drama unfold — Kyle was accused by Lisa Vanderpump of spreading rumors about the Dancing With the Stars alum. However, a source previously told Us the twosome were “on good terms” before Kyle defended herself against the claims.

“First of all everyone who knows her texted me and said what a joke, including people involved in this,” the California native said during a September episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But I’m going to respond to that in a classic LVP manner.”

Kyle proceeded to use a British accent as she explained, “I mean, Andy, I mean, I would never say something like this, ever. But one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance. Because she wasn’t even at the baby shower. But I would never say something like that. You can think about that though I’m just saying.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper