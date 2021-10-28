A terrifying situation. Dorit Kemsley’s Encino, California, home was burglarized on Wednesday, October 27, Us Weekly can confirm.

“A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department told Us in a statement. “We don’t have specific details of the investigating detective or if a gun was used or not. We’re getting very vague information since it’s in its preliminary stages.”

According to Daily Mail, which was first to report the news, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sleeping when three men entered her bedroom with a gun. She reportedly pleaded with the robbers not to harm her two children — son, Jagger, 7, and her daughter, Phoenix, 5 — whom she shares with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

The burglary went down just hours after Dorit was asked about her designer wardrobe during part three of the RHOBH reunion — during which she noted that she pays for “every single piece” in her closest rather than ask for freebies.

“I’m really particular,” she told Andy Cohen at the pre-taped special. “I want to wear what I want to wear, and it’s just easier. I just think, ‘I’ll buy it.’ … I wanna wear what I wanna wear. I dress for myself, what I like.”

Dorit’s hairstylist Justine Marjan recently gave Us insight into how intense she is about her fashions: “We always plan her looks based on her wardrobe. Dorit is incredible at sourcing beautiful designer pieces, and this season was all about the vintage pieces she found.”

Fellow diamond-holder Kyle Richards’ home was robbed in 2018. The actress and husband Mauricio Umansky weren’t home when more than $1 million in jewelry and handbags were stolen from her Encino mansion.

“Everything was taken,” Richards said at the time. “Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable. The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt.”

She added: “I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what.”

