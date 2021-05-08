Dorit Kemsley: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

When it comes to her life, Dorit Kemsley isn’t afraid to speak her mind!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who recently collaborated with Nektaria on a bridal gown collection, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including her biggest Housewives regret, secret talents and guilty pleasure. Watch the video above (or keep scrolling!) to learn more about the 44-year-old fashion designer.

1. I really don’t like to eat sweet potatoes.

2. My mother was born in Tangier. My father is from Israel.

3. I’ve visited Israel a handful of times. My favorite memory is when we took a [big] family trip there when I was about 8. We covered everything. It was a magical summer.

4. My first job was babysitting.

5. One thing I learned about myself in quarantine is that I enjoy being at home more than I thought I did.

6. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a cowgirl. And then when I realized you can’t make any money as [one], I wanted to be a lawyer. I had an obsession with Divorce Court.

7. My guilty pleasure is shopping.

8. The [most] extravagant thing I’ve bought recently is a vintage black and white diamond Cartier necklace.

9. My biggest fear is [something bad] happening to my children [Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5] or to my husband [PK Kemsley].

10. The best concert I’ve ever been to was Culture Club at the Greek Theatre [in L.A. with] the Housewives. Gladys Knight made an appearance.

11. My biggest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regret is definitely pantygate with Erika [Jayne].

12. My college experience was studying and working — not partying.

13. My favorite memory with Boy George is him teaching Jagger to crawl.

14. I had a crush on Jean-Claude Van Damme growing up. His [movie posters] were my most prized possessions.

15. I speak Spanish, Hebrew and Italian.

16. If I didn’t live in California, I would live in New York City.

17. My favorite thing to do in NYC is going out to eat and [seeing] a Broadway show.

18. I [played] the piano when I was younger.

19. My first car was a black Honda Accord; I named it Mario. [I’d] drive around with my girlfriends blasting music [with] the sunroof open.

20. My father was a big animal lover. We had a monkey [growing up, but] he was a challenge for my mother, so we didn’t have him for long.

21. I love to cook.

22. I’d like to think that I’m a good dancer, but I’m not sure everyone would agree.

23. [However], I was a very good breakdancer when I was younger.

24. I’m doing a bridal collection with Nektaria. I’m excited about it. We just dropped the first styles.

25. PK’s marriage proposal was the most romantic thing he’s ever done for me. I had no idea it was going to happen. I cried and the entire restaurant erupted in applause.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.