Dorit Kemsley’s Hairstylist Teases ‘RHOBH’ Glam: ‘She Always Serves’

If anyone knows how to serve a head-to-toe look on Real Housewives, it’s Dorit Kemsley. Because whether she’s sporting an entire head full of hair clips or rocking a vintage Chanel ensemble, the 44-year-old reality star is really, truly the IRL definition of a glam barbie.

While the fashion designer takes charge when it comes to couture, she also consults with her friend and hairstylist Justine Marjan for the beauty of it all.

And even though season 11 has just started, Marjan, who also works with the Kardashians, teased in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that the best of Kemsley’s glam is yet to come.

“We always plan her looks based on her wardrobe. Dorit is incredible at sourcing beautiful designer pieces, and this season was all about the vintage pieces she found,” she tells Stylish of their creative process.

Once the outfit is decided upon — like Kemsley’s full Dior-print shirt, pants and bag from episode one — the two turn to text to discuss all things glam.

“We send each other inspiration and different ideas for pieces we can use in the hair,” Marjan explained, noting that they took some “risks” with a few of her styles this season. “She [Dorit] always serves a full look from head to toe. We had fun playing with scarves in the hair and longer lengths this season.”

To make sure she has everything she could possibly need to create a memorable hairstyle on Kemsley, Marjan makes sure to have her kit stocked at all times.

“I always have hair extensions, TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Spray Extra Firm Control Hold, hair accessories, a great smoothing brush, combs and ghd hot tools,” the TRESemmé Global Haircare Ambassador told Stylish.

All of the above came in handy when creating the reality star’s uber-sleek braid, which she paired with a red Alexandre Vauthier gown, for the backyard “barbecue” in the season premiere.

To get the look, Marjan started with a center part and then applied the TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Styling Gel Extra Hot “to the roots and slick ed hair back into a ponytail with a smoothing brush.”

After clipping in extensions and creating a 3-strand braid, the celebrity hairstylist secured the hair with an elastic. Her pro tip? “Use a toothbrush with TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Spray extra Firm Control Hold to clean up any flyaway or baby hairs at the hairline.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. E.T. on Bravo.