Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Has a 9 Year Old Daughter

Four days after Carter Reum’s wedding to Paris Hilton, the venture capitalist’s spokesperson confirmed that he has a 9-year-old daughter.

“The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the Shortcut Your Startup author’s spokesperson told Page Six on Monday, November 15, after the outlet reported the little one’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi. “Carter supports this child. While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”

Reum reportedly signed a paper acknowledging paternity in court documents in 2020.

News broke in January 2020 that the Illinois native was dating Hilton, 40, one year after she split from fiancé Chris Zylka. Reum proposed to the Simple Life alum in February.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The pair tied the knot in California on Thursday, November 11. Celebrity guests included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and more.

Prior to their nuptials, Hilton was vocal about her plans to start a family with her partner, telling Tamron Hall in August that she had chosen to freeze her eggs amid the pandemic. “I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away,” she said.

“We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” the Confessions of an Heiress author added during a “Trend Report With Mara” podcast episode in January. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

The New York added that she was “doing IVF” at the time, saying, “I can pick twins if I like.”