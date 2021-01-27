Taking a huge step! Paris Hilton confirmed that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization with boyfriend Carter Reum — and they have Kim Kardashian to thank.

“We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” the businesswoman, 39, said on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast on Tuesday, January 26. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

The Simple Life alum added, “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

In January 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Hilton was dating the 39-year-old M13 Ventures founder. At the time, a source told Us that the duo were “extremely serious” and that an engagement “could happen very quickly.”

A source told Us exclusively in August 2020 that Hilton was “definitely trying” to get pregnant and is ready to “start a family,” and the heiress said in an interview that same month that Kardashian “inspired” her to freeze her eggs.

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh, my God, I need to get married’ [mindset],” the “Stars Are Blind” singer told Britain’s Sunday Times. “I’m obsessed with dressing them up. I want … twins, because then you get [a girl and a boy] at once.”

During a “Lady Gang” podcast appearance the following month, Hilton teased what she wants to name her future children. “I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she explained at the time, noting that she doesn’t “want a theme of cities” for her babies’ monikers.

The House of Wax actress recently gushed about Reum while celebrating their 13-month anniversary. In her sweet Instagram tribute, she explained how she wanted to make the VEEV Spirits cofounder “feel like the luckiest guy in the world” for the rest of his life.

“You have changed my life in so many ways and made me become the woman I was always meant to be. And I have never felt happier or more alive. I’m addicted to you in every single way,” she wrote in December 2020. “Being in your arms is the only place I want to be. I love you so much.”

Hilton was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka, who she split from in November 2018 after nearly two years together. She was also engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005 and model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003.