Telling her story. Two weeks after Dorit Kemsley experienced a home invasion, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has opened up about the terrifying ordeal.

The Bravo personality, 54, said she was “taken completely off guard” on October 27 when three men broke into her Encino Hills, California, home — and so were the robbers.

“They were surprised to see me at home,” Kemsley told RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp on Extra during a Tuesday, November 9, interview. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

Kemsley said the invaders were arguing about murdering her. “There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,’” she recalled.

Her children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep in the house at the time. The mother of two said her focus remained on the little ones throughout the scary incident. “I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their [lives],” she added.

The designer noted that she didn’t try to spare her possessions. “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” she continued.

The Connecticut native is grateful that she kept herself together at the time, adding that the situation could’ve been much worse if she panicked. She considers herself “lucky” to be physically unharmed and to know that her children slept through the confrontation. However, the anxiety set in after the men left with over $100,000 worth of items.

“The panic attacks are coming … And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? … I’m going through all of that,” she said.

Kemsley has found her RHOBH castmates “beyond supportive” following the traumatic attack. She added that getting through this time is “going to be a process, a long one — that, I know.”

Her husband PK Kemsley, who she married in 2015, was in the U.K. at the time of the break in, but he returned to be with Dorit right after the robbery.

The criminals have not yet been found, and the Los Angeles Police Department wants the public’s help to identify the men. Authorities released the surveillance video from the Kemsley home on Monday, November 8, which shows two masked men in dark hoodies standing outside of a sliding door before shattering the glass and entering the home.

Footage from roughly 15 minutes later shows the men escaping with bags of stolen goods.

Dorit first addressed the robbery on October 30 with a statement via Instagram.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” she shared at the time. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed. … I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”