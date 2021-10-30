Sharing their support. After Dorit Kemsley and her family were the victims of a home invasion, her fellow Bravo personalities are supporting their costar.

“Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you’re ok 🙏,” Kyle Richards captioned a Friday, October 29, Instagram photo of Kemsley, 45, her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley and their two children.

Shortly before the Halloween Kills actress, 52, shared her support for the family of four, the businessman broke his silence earlier that day.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support,” PK, 54, wrote via Instagram. “Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this.”

He continued in his post, “The babies are great they are totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly.”

In response to the England native’s message, several of their fellow Bravo and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars chimed in, with executive producer Andy Cohen, writing, “We are all so grateful everyone is OK.” Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Teddi Mellencamp also commented on the social media posts, sending thoughtful messages and emojis.

Days earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that their family’s Encino, California home was burglarized on Wednesday, October 27.

“A home invasion robbery happened at 10:50 pm last night and it happened at the 1700 block of Adlon Road,” the Los Angeles Police Department said via a statement on Thursday, October 28. “We don’t have specific details of the investigating detective or if a gun was used or not. We’re getting very vague information since it’s in its preliminary stages.”

Per the report, the Connecticut native was sleeping when three men broke into her home, entering her room with a gun. The couple’s children — Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5 — were also home at the time of the incident, with Dorit allegedly pleading with the robbers not to harm them, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

The outlet also noted that $100,000 worth of handbags and jewelry were stolen after the men broke in by smashing the door of her children’s at-home classroom to gain entrance.

According to a press release from LAPD, Dorit “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

Scroll below to see how Dorit’s fellow Bravo stars supported her after the incident: