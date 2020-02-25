Something sweet to celebrate! Dorit Kemsley’s daughter, Phoenix, rang in her 4th birthday with a “dream” party on Sunday, February 23.

“My wish for you is simple,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, captioned an Instagram upload that same day featuring throwback photos. “Have the very best life imaginable, live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must, play as hard as you work, make time for the people and things you adore. When you sleep, I hope you have the best dreams that will make you wake up with a smile on your face and that you always, always know that you are loved beyond words! That is my wish for you, my beautiful little princess. Happy birthday baby, I hope you have the best day.”

The Bravo personality, who also shares Jagger, 6, with her husband, PK Kemsley, went on to share party pictures from her daughter’s birthday bash. The little one wore a pink feather boa and space buns, danced with L.O.L. Surprise dolls and enjoyed a teacup cake.

In October 2017, the reality star gushed about adding another baby to her brood. “We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family,” the Connecticut native told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, referencing PK’s three children from a previous marriage. “It all really started because my daughter, my youngest, she sort of became a toddler overnight. It was so rapid. So I long for that baby/mommy feeling. So I think that that’s where everything was brewing, but we’ll see what happens.”

Kemsley went on to say, “I’m not focused on it, but I do also think that I’m put on this Earth and designed to be able to multitask, and be able to have a family, and have young babies and still have a career. I also have a lot of support and a great team around me. So it’s not really like everything is on me. So I have help.”

She and the businessman, 52, tied the knot in 2015 in New York City. While the couple both attended their daughter’s birthday bash, two sources confirmed to Us exclusively earlier this month that the couple are not doing well and living apart.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Phoenix’s pink party.