Is there another little one coming into Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s life? During a preview event for her bikini brand in Culver City on Saturday, October 21, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us Weekly that while her career is booming right now, neither she nor her husband are against having another baby!

“I think that if that happens, then it happens. I’m not focused on it, but I do also think that I’m put on this Earth and designed to be able to multitask, and be able to have a family, and have young babies and still have a career,” the mother of two exclusively told Us. “I also have a lot of support and a great team around me. So it’s not really like everything is on me. So I have help.”

The Kemsleys already have two kids together — Jagger, 3, and Phoenix, 20 months — and he has three from a previous marriage. However, she’s not counting it out, and actually already misses having a baby around.

“We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family. Listen, I think we both are of the mindset where, if it happens, it happens, but we’re not putting too much pressure on that,” Kemsley, 41, explained. “It all really started because my daughter, my youngest, she’s 20 months old, and she sort of became a toddler overnight. It was so rapid. So I long for that baby/mommy feeling. So I think that that’s where everything was brewing, but we’ll see what happens.”

Luckily, her new brand is her baby right now, “so the desire might be muffled a little bit.” This will be her first line in five years — but it was the right time.

“I sort of put my career on hiatus to start a family with my husband, and I was really focused on that,” she said about the timing of her line now. “Now it feels like I’m in that right place to do it all over again, and I’ve got great balance because I’ve got a supportive husband, and my children are just a little bit older. They’re not baby-babies, although they’re still babies in my heart. They’re off the bottle, and out of diapers, or one of them is, anyway. So it’s a little bit easier, and it just feels like it’s now.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in November.

