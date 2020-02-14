Trouble in paradise? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and PK Kemsley shot down rumors of a split on Friday, February 14. Dorit, 43, shared a black-and-white selfie and a photo of her with their children, Jagger, 6, and Phoenix, 3. She captioned the photos, “Happy Valentines Day to the loves of my life,” added three heart emojis and the hashtags, “#truelove #family #forever.”

PK, 52, responded with a comment. “Love you happy Valentine’s Day Baby,” he wrote.

However, two sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly that the couple isn’t doing well and the music manager is living in his friends’ place in London. The pair’s relationship struggles were first reported on the Friday episode of “The Bitch Sesh” podcast.

The reality stars have made headlines over the past year for their legal struggles. A man claimed PK owed him $1.2 million and the pair’s bank account was reportedly put on hold in September 2019. Dorit denied the freezing reports were true and the lawsuits were later settled. Despite the struggles, the Beverly Beach designer told Us one month later that she and her husband were “super tight” through it all.

“We’re super strong and most of it, it’s just really blown out of proportion,” she said at the time. “So you learn to be numb to it and you just carry on with life. And our life is a pretty fabulous bubble, you know, with our two beautiful kids and I’ve got a great husband and it’s easy to stay strong.”

In June, Dorit addressed comments Camille Grammer made on the show, claiming PK owed one of her friends money.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” she said during the RHOBH aftershow. “It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”

The couple’s rep denies they have split.