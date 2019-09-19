



Trouble in the 90210! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star PK Kemsley, who is married to Dorit Kemsley, is involved in a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, PK, 52, was asked about an overseas bank account in the U.K. at a recent court hearing. The appearance was for a lawsuit filed against him by businessman Nicos Kirzis, who claims that the Bravo star owes him $1.2 million.

“Despite living in a multi-million dollar mansion and being featured on a show highlighting his and his wife’s wealth and opulent lifestyle, Mr. Kemsley steadfastly refuses to pay his debts,” Kirzis’ attorneys said, according to the documents.

At a court hearing in May, Kirzis claimed that PK only paid back $250,000 of the total sum of money he loaned to the RHOBH star’s husband eight years ago. He alleged that the $250,000 only covered the interest of the loan, which left a remaining balance of $1,235,573.66 that PK still owes.

PK was ordered to show the court his bank accounts, assets and property in June. In July, the Beverly Beach by Dorit designer and her husband’s bank accounts were frozen by a judge until a court hearing in September.

In addition to the lawsuit with Kirzis, Dorit, 43, was sued by her former business partner, Ryan Horne, in 2017 after he alleged that she owed him $250,000 in a loan she took to start her swimsuit line, Beverly Beach by Dorit. In response, Dorit countersued, claiming that Horne was a “vendor” of her company. The parties were ordered to mediation by a judge in February.

PK was also sued by a U.K. sports betting company in February, which claimed that he owed $75,000 in gambling debt. The case was dismissed in April, according to The Blast.

On a June episode of RHOBH, Camille Grammer questioned Dorit’s finances and told her that she knows someone who PK owes “a lot of money” to.

Dorit addressed her costar’s claims on the RHOBH aftershow.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” she said. “It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”

