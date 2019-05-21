Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK Kemsley, has been ordered to appear in court for an examination of his finances.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband allegedly owes $1.2 million to a man named Nico Kirzis, who loaned him money eight years ago. PK has reportedly only paid Kirzis $250,000 thus far. The Bravo personality will have to show the court his bank accounts, assets and property at his June 19 hearing.

This is not the only lawsuit facing the reality TV couple. Dorit’s former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne sued the pair in 2018 after Horne allegedly fronted $205,000 for Dorit’s new swimsuit line. While Horne claimed he was never paid back, Dorit counter-sued him, calling Horne “merely a vendor” for the fashion brand.

After a video surfaced of someone confronting the 42-year-old about the lawsuit during the season 9 cast trip to the Bahamas, Dorit told Andy Cohen that she was “grateful that the other ladies didn’t bring it up” on the show.

“Obviously it happened, it’s all over the Internet. It was embarrassing,” Dorit said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 30. (Dorit and PK’s former bestie Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, has argued that the lawsuit should be fair game on the series.)

The swimsuit designer told Cohen in April that she was unable to discuss any details of the legal drama, but she hoped to have some resolution by the June reunion taping.

“Trust me [I want to talk about it],” Dorit said. “I’m very comfortable with our position, but unfortunately my hands are tied. You can’t discuss legal issues when they are going on and I respect that.”

In February, PK was also accused of owing $75,000 in gambling debt to a sports betting company in the U.K. According to The Blast, the case was dismissed last month.

